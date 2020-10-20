Investigations continue into deadly Auckland house fire

Investigations continue following a house fire that left one person dead and injured two others in East Auckland on Tuesday evening.

Acting detective senior sergeant Craig Bolton said police were working with Fire and Emergency investigators to establish what had happened at the property on Minerva Terrace in Cockle Bay.

Police are still working to confirm the identity of the person that died and then inform their next of kin, Bolton said.

The injured people were taken to Middlemore Hospital on Tuesday.

A karakia will be performed at the scene this morning.