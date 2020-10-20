TODAY |

Investigations continue into deadly Auckland house fire

Source:  1 NEWS

Investigations continue following a house fire that left one person dead and injured two others in East Auckland on Tuesday evening.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One person has died and two others have been injured in the blaze. Source: East FM 88.1 107.1

Acting detective senior sergeant Craig Bolton said police were working with Fire and Emergency investigators to establish what had happened at the property on Minerva Terrace in Cockle Bay.

Police are still working to confirm the identity of the person that died and then inform their next of kin, Bolton said.

The injured people were taken to Middlemore Hospital on Tuesday.

A karakia will be performed at the scene this morning.


New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:10
Northland community dig deep to help change lives and fight homelessness
2
'Oh my god' - Iceland's PM rattled as earthquake shakes room during online media interview
3
NZ's newest billionaire: Covid-stranded American gaming CEO Gabe Newell applies for NZ residency
4
11 positive Covid-19 cases, 14 more under investigation after fishermen arrive at Christchurch hotel
5
Ngāpuhi protestors prepared to stand in front of bulldozers to stop housing development
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:55

Massive $500,000 grant handed out for much-needed sporting equipment

03:37

Ghosts and gremlins: What agents don't have to disclose when selling you a house
02:10

Northland community dig deep to help change lives and fight homelessness

Supportive 'chin up' message left on Chris Bishop's car after losing electorate seat