Investigation underway as Navy sailor breaches Auckland border

Investigations are underway into a report of an alleged border breach by an Auckland-based Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) junior sailor.

The New Zealand Defence Force issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying the incident happened last weekend. 

"The junior sailor, who is fully vaccinated, travelled to attend the funeral of a close family member. They had not applied for a Ministry of Health (MoH) travel exemption," the statement said. 

The sailor has been instructed to isolate in their rural property in the Hawke’s Bay and get a Covid test.

"The RNZN is investigating the alleged border breach and the surrounding circumstances. The regional health authority has been informed."

“An investigation is currently underway into how the sailor managed to cross the border without an MoH exemption or essential travel status," Deputy Chief of Navy Commodore Melissa Ross said.

"While we acknowledge this junior sailor has experienced a significant loss and had wanted to support whānau like many other New Zealanders in the same position, they must abide by the border restrictions in place and play their part in keeping New Zealand safe”.

