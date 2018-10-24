Investigation underway into man's unexplained death in Gisborne

Information from the public is being sought by police over a man's unexplained death in Gisborne on Saturday.

At around 5.50am on Saturday June 1 a 59-year-old man was found dead on Whakarau Road, Otoko, police say in a statement.

The man's death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation is underway.

Police say they would like to speak to anyone who travelled on Whakarau Road between Te Karaka and Motu from 9pm Friday May 31 and 6am Saturday June 1.