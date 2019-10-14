TODAY |

Investigation underway following Auckland Airport bomb threat that halted flights

Flights have resumed after a bomb threat made at a facility near Auckland Airport caused "significant delays" this morning.

Police ordered a temporary halt to all flights after received the anonymous call. Several people posted on social media about being stuck on the tarmac, waiting in planes.

"The nature of the threat required a response where we needed to keep our people safe," Counties Manukau police inspector Joe Hunter told media.

Police had been at the Geoffrey Roberts Road location since 8am, authorities said in a statement. But the runway has since been cleared to operate.

Following an evacuation, specialist teams along with the military and aviation security personnel carried out extensive inquiries and are confident there is no risk to the public, authorities said.

Police have been at the Geoffrey Roberts Road location since 8am today. Source: 1 NEWS

Staff are now able to return to work as police begin a criminal investigation, authorities said. 

Cordons around Laurence Stevens Drive and Geoffrey Roberts Road have now been lifted.

The suspect who made the threat this morning is still at large. Source: 1 NEWS
