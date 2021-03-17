Investigation underway to determine how person entered NZ during Perth's three-day lockdown

Immigration New Zealand is investigating how a person was able to enter the country from Perth.

The Ministry of Health said today it had been alerted a person had travelled to Auckland, via Sydney, yesterday during Perth's three-day lockdown.

It said the person arrived in Auckland, before travelling to Northland.

"Immigration's Border Operations became aware of this person’s arrival during routine passenger screening checks after they arrived in Auckland."

The ministry said the person is self-isolating, but the public health risk is considered low.

"It serves as an important reminder that our public health response relies on accuracy and people fully complying with the safety measures that have been put in place by both countries," the ministry said.

"The actions of one person could jeopardise quarantine-free travel with Australia for everyone."

The ministry said an update would be provided on this person later this afternoon.

The news comes just two days after two arrivals from Perth were tested for Covid-19 after being classified as casual contacts.

Anyone in New Zealand who had been in Perth or Peel since April 17 is encouraged to visit the locations of interest page on the ministry's website, or that of the Western Australia Department of Health.

If people have been to a location of interest, they should stay at home or in their accommodation, get a test and contact Healthline.

All people who have been in Perth or Peel between 17 April and 26 April should watch for symptoms for 14 days after leaving the areas, and if symptoms develop they should stay home and get a test.