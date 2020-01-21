TODAY |

Investigation underway after tree from logging operation falls into Queenstown's Kiwi Birdlife Park

Source:  1 NEWS

An investigation is underway after a tree fell into from into the Kiwi Birdlife Park in Queenstown.

Gondola above Queenstown (file picture). Source: istock.com

In a statement today tourist gondola operator Skyline Queenstown says the tree fell from above their staff car park into the Kiwi Birdlife Park.

Skyline Queenstown say a logging contractor, who is currently undertaking forestry work for them to clear Douglas fir trees near the Gondola, has notified WorkSafe after being alerted to the incident at about 7.30am.

They say no one was injured and wildlife, enclosures and other buildings at the Kiwi Birdlife Park were unharmed. However some native trees and a wire mesh fence were damaged.

“Our first priorities are to understand where the tree came from and to understand if there is a risk with any other logs that are on site as part of the forestry work,” Skyline Queenstown general manager Wayne Rose says.

“Our forestry contractor is currently on site conducting an assessment and they will be cooperating fully with WorkSafe.”

Skyline says the gondola remains in operation as normal and Kiwi Birdlife Park will be opened as soon as the site has been secured.

