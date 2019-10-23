Investigation underway after person injured in suspicious house fire in Blenheim

One person has been injured in a house fire in Blenheim, which officials are treating as suspicious.

Two fire crews were sent to the house fire on Meachen Crescent, Blenheim, at around 12.45pm today.

One person has been treated for minor injuries, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

A fire investigator is looking into the circumstances of the fire, which Fire and Emergency NZ says is being treated as suspicious.