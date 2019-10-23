TODAY |

Investigation underway after person injured in suspicious house fire in Blenheim

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has been injured in a house fire in Blenheim, which officials are treating as suspicious.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: 1 NEWS

Two fire crews were sent to the house fire on Meachen Crescent, Blenheim, at around 12.45pm today.

One person has been treated for minor injuries, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

A fire investigator is looking into the circumstances of the fire, which Fire and Emergency NZ says is being treated as suspicious.

Police and St John are also at the scene.

New Zealand
Marlborough
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Angry she wouldn't stop crying, Auckland man kills three-month-old daughter by hitting her up to six times
2
Live updates: First America's Cup race postponed as officials wait for wind to increase
3
Inside the new Wellington supermarket where all items are free
4
With victory within grasp for Team NZ, America’s Cup officials reveal location of today’s big race
5
Crops ravaged, people bitten as mice plague overruns parts of rural NSW
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Covid-19 vaccinations could reach 50k a day during peak of rollout — Bloomfield

Full video: Chris Hipkins updates Covid-19 numbers, vaccine plan

St Patrick's Day student drinking in Dunedin 'worse than New Year's Eve', police say

Man arrested in Morrinsville after family harm incident results in death