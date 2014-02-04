 

Investigation underway after man dies in police custody after being tasered during Auckland arrest

An investigation has been launched following the death of a man in police custody today, after his arrest on Sunday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to a reports of a man assaulting an elderly man in Freemans Bay, Auckland on Sunday.

"The male offender had smashed a car window of a nearby parked car and was observed kicking the victim in the head several times as he lay unconscious," Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said in a statement.

When the officers arrived at the scene, Superintendent Malthus said they were unable to get to the victim "as the offender was blocking them from attending to him". 

"Their repeated commands were ignored and the offender lunged towards them before he was tasered multiple times.

"During the arrest process the offender violently struggled which required two more back-up officers to assist to apply necessary restraints and a spit hood.

"The offender was transported to the Auckland Police Custody Unit in an agitated state and continued resisting police efforts to remove restraints.

"The offender's condition began to deteriorate while in custody and police were required to perform CPR until an ambulance arrived."

"He was taken to hospital where he passed away this morning," Superintendent Malthus said.

The elderly man was taken to hospital from the scene on Sunday and is still in a serious condition. 

Th police continue to investigate the assault and death and the  matter has been referred to the Coroner, Worksafe New Zealand and the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

