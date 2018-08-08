Investigation underway after at least 10 people exposed to chemical at Christchurch worksite

Ten people are being transported to Christchurch Hospital for observation following a chemical incident at Argus Heating in the Christchurch suburb of Bromley this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 9.30am after numerous workers were exposed to organic peroxide.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson says those exposed are only being taken to hospital because of the current conditions outside. It is cold and due to rain, otherwise they would’ve been checked over at the scene.
Fire crews are currently decontaminating the scene at the moment.