Investigation underway after at least 10 people exposed to chemical at Christchurch worksite

Ten people are being transported to Christchurch Hospital for observation following a chemical incident at Argus Heating in the Christchurch suburb of Bromley this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 9.30am after numerous workers were exposed to organic peroxide.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson says those exposed are only being taken to hospital because of the current conditions outside. It is cold and due to rain, otherwise they would’ve been checked over at the scene.

Fire crews are currently decontaminating the scene at the moment.

The incident is being investigated.

Worksafe has been notified.

"++Note to Inspector: This is a surplus barrel of unknown origin, which was filled with water to support a temporary event fence. I assume Docks 1-5 refers to a loading dock, or shipping dock, the word before technology was unreadable. Thank you for your consideration.++Water is spilling from a plastic barrel onto asphalt pavement near grass. The water could assumedly be a toxic chemical, acid or other liquid pollution."
Chemical spill (file picture). Source: istock.com
Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches

Luke Appleby
1 NEWS NOW Reporter
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Luke Appleby
Video has been posted online of a violent altercation at the Westfield Manukau City in Auckland, where a woman was thrown to the ground by security before her daughter started throwing punches.

The incident reportedly took place yesterday, with the video showing security staff at the mall repeatedly asking the woman to leave.

She refuses, but eventually begins to make her way towards the exit before suddenly turning back and trying to re-enter the mall.

At this point she is grabbed by a security staff member and thrown to the ground, back towards the exit.

The woman collects herself and the altercation moves outside, with the person filming following behind.

Outside, the standoff continues, with the woman's daughter, whom she says is "only 15" beginning to throw punches at several members of the security staff.

The daughter is eventually restrained and calmed by her mother and both leave.

The front entrance of Westfield Manukau City.
The front entrance of Westfield Manukau City. Source: Google Streetview

Commenters on the video allege the woman had been caught stealing from the food court, and had also be previously trespassed from the mall.

A spokesperson for Westfield management said two of the centre's security guards have been stood down while an investigation takes place.

The mall spokesperson said Police have also "investigated events related to this incident".

Police said in a statement they attended the incident and are making enquiries to "further establish the circumstances surrounding what happened".

Police also said they are keen to hear from anyone with information which could "help our enquiries".

Acting Sergeant Matt Putt can be contacted on 09 261 1300 or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Two security staff have been stood down pending an investigation following the incident. Source: Dayna Estellaann/Facebook
1 NEWS
A move to measure well-being, alongside GDP, will "paint a full picture" of the success of New Zealand, says Finance Minister Grant Robertson. 

Grant Robertson told the Debt Capital Markets Summit this morning that he wants to see Kiwis, "no matter where they live, given the opportunity to flourish". 

"GDP alone does not paint a full picture of New Zealanders' wellbeing or living standards," he told the audience. 

He was asked if it was a "hard-sell" to the business community, to put emphasis on measuring well-being alongside GDP. 

"No, not really," he answered. "My interactions with business have shown me that actually they want to see a wider set of success measures."

"Business people are members of society and nobody is comfortable if the OECD is telling us we've got the world's worst homelessness. 

"We will still measure and use GDP, but we'll have a much wider range of success measures for the country. 

He did not think it related to business confidence. "Those surveys are sentiment surveys and some of that I acknowledge in the speech." 

During the speech, Mr Robertson spoke about developing infrastructure, transitioning New Zealand to a "sustainable economy" and for the desire for an "inclusive economy"

The Government will deliver its Wellbeing Budget next year. Success measures will include the state of New Zealand's health, the environment, and the connectivity of communities. 

Grant Robertson was asked if a focus on well-being, instead of GDP growth was a “hard-sell” to the business community. Source: 1 NEWS
