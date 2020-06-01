TODAY |

Investigation underway after firearms incident in Auckland

Emergency services are responding to a firearms incident in Auckland today, with officers on the scene in two separate suburbs.

A blue tent has been set up in Grafton, in central Auckland, where it's understood a body is lying.

Details are scarce at the moment however police have confirmed they're investigating a firearms incident in St Johns, a suburb in East Auckland.

Part of St Johns Rd, between Dorchester St and Ipswich Pl, has been closed as police investigate, with motorists asked to avoid the area.

The two incidents in Grafton and St Johns are related, a police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Police say more information will be released later.

