Investigation underway after false information posted on Islamic Association's website proclaiming end of Ramadan

The Federation of Islamic Associations New Zealand (FIANZ) have launched an internal inquiry to determine how a letter was posted on their website last night falsely proclaiming the end of Ramadan.

The letter posted on the FIANZ website advised members of the community that two sightings of the moon had been confirmed last night, when it hadn’t been spotted at all.

Islam follows the lunar calendar so the false declaration meant Kiwi Muslims have to fast for another day.