Investigation underway after Auckland property gutted by fire

Fire fighters have contained a house fire in Remuera, Auckland after receiving reports of a person trapped inside the building.

A fire spokesperson said after two thorough searches of the building fire fighters found no one trapped inside, despite initial reports.



At least three fire crews were called to the scene just after 11am today after the front of the two-residential unit caught fire.

The fire was well involved when fire fighters arrived.

An investigator is at the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

