Investigation sparked after chemical poisoning leaves Christchurch worker in coma

Chemical poisoning that has left a Christchurch warehouse worker in a coma has sparked a safety investigation.

The incident happened at a pest control research storage facility two weeks ago.

The West Coast Regional Council owns 49 per cent of the company, which produces 1080 and other pest control products.

"There're a number of chemicals that we work with and that were in storage in that site. And I'm not able to speculate at this point in time as to what they were," said Matthew O'Brien, Pest Control Research CEO.

The investigation will look at whether there has been any breaches of health and safety or environmental law.

    The incident happened at a pest control research storage facility in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
