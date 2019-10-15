TODAY |

Investigation ongoing into death of person after yacht sinks off Cape Brett

It’s not yet clear what caused a yacht to sink off the east coast of Northland last night.

A man is dead and a woman seriously injured after they were forced to abandon their 47-foot vessel in bad weather, 37 kilometres off Cape Brett.

The authorities got a mayday call from the boat just after midday, but it had sunk by the time the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter arrived.

The air force dropped a life raft to those on the stricken yacht as it was pummelled by 25-foot waves.

Two others who were on the vessel are in a moderate condition.

One person died and another was seriously injured after they were forced to abandon their vessel in bad weather.
