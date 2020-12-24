Investigation launched into police photographing young Māori

The police watchdog and the Privacy Commissioner are launching a joint official investigation into police illegally photographing young Māori.
The practice came to light after inquires from RNZ about multiple reports of rangatahi having their photos taken by officers in Masterton.
Whānau described their sons walking alone in broad daylight and being approached by officers who insisted on taking their picture.
After putting questions to Police they revealed an August review found three photographs, all of young Māori, contravened legislation and had since been destroyed.
Yesterday, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) told RNZ it had begun a nationwide probe into the practice.
The IPCA and Privacy Commision will report their findings publicly, after an investigation set to begin in the New Year.