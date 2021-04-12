Investigation launched into Case B's Covid-19 testing history after no test since mid-March

The latest MIQ worker who caught Covid-19 at the Grand Millennium in Auckland had not yet had their Covid-19 vaccine, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today.

The Grand Millenium Hotel in Auckland CBD is being used as a managed isolation facility.

However, he added there was no suggestion the latest worker - Case C - and the previously reported Case B who was also not vaccinated, did not want to be vaccinated or were vaccine hesitant.

It was also revealed today that Case B had not been tested for Covid-19 since at least mid-March, sparking an investigation into the lack of testing.

Dr Bloomfield said the testing history of Case B was being investigated.

"What we do know is that since the middle of March ... that Case B hadn't had a test until this one last week which showed the positive result."

Workers in MIQ facilities are supposed to be tested once every 14 days. The person was tested during routine testing last Tuesday, April 6.

Case B's locations of interest time period was extended back to March 29, as further testing suggested the infection could have been ongoing for a few days.

MIQ's Brigadier Jim Bliss said as a result of the three Covid-19 cases linked to Grand Millennium workers, an audit similar to that undertaken at the Pullman and Grand Mercure had been conducted but there were no significant findings.