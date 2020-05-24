Investigation launched into alleged surplus of cheap chips dumped in NZ

The Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment has launched an investigation into allegations a surplus of cheap European chips are being dumped here, potentially damaging New Zealand’s $1 billion potato industry.

Covid-19 lockdowns across Europe have led to a 2.6 million tonne glut of frozen chips. The industry group Potatoes New Zealand said it has evidence imports of frozen fries are increasing. It’s calling for tariffs on imports.

Fries prop up many Kiwi farmers’ incomes with more than half of all spuds turned into frozen chips. About 15 per cent of all fries eaten in New Zealand are imported and they mostly supply restaurants.

