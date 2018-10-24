TODAY |

Investigation launched after crowd watches person get shot in torso in Palmerston North

An investigation is underway after a person was critically injured following a shooting in Palmerston North last weekend.

The person was shot in the torso following an altercation between two groups on Brentwood Avenue, in Highbury, on Sunday, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said today in a statement.

Both groups had arrived in vehicles shortly before the confrontation at around 4.30pm, he said.

They then left Brentwood Avenue at high speed, overtaking vehicles and driving dangerously, Thompson said.

The person is reportedly in a critical but stable condition at Auckland Hospital following the incident.

Police believe a number of people were travelling through the Brentwood, Farnham and Crodyen Avenue areas at the time, with some members of the public pulling over their vehicles and potentially witnessing the incident.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or saw those involved leaving the area in their vehicles.

It's believed there is no ongoing risk to the general public, he said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 200907/3904, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

