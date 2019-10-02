TODAY |

Investigation launched after Auckland cyclist posts scary footage of truckie appearing to drive through red light

An investigation has been launched into the driving of a man employed by Waste Management after video was posted online of him seemingly running a red light.

Cyclist Rik Bruce posted a video taken from his helmet camera about 7.45am today at the intersection of Highbrook Drive and Business Parade in East Tamaki, Auckland.

In the video, the traffic lights are clearly visible, and they turn green for the cyclist before a large Waste Management truck and trailer unit enter the frame, clearly running straight through.

"That's not sneaking through an amber light, I'd say that's blowing through a red," Mr Bruce wrote.

"If you hear anyone moaning about bikes running red lights, show them this.

"I used to drive trucks and this is inexcusable."

A spokesperson for Waste Management told 1 NEWS it was "very concerning footage".

"We have alerted our management team, who have initiated a full investigation with the driver involved."

A cyclist caught the dodgy behaviour on his helmet camera in Auckland. Source: Supplied
