Investigation into university accommodations during lockdown receives unanimous party support

Green Party tertiary education spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said she is “really stoked” Parliament has launched an inquiry into student accommodation issues during the Covid-19 lockdown after she gathered unanimous support from political parties for the move.

Public submissions are now being called for in the inquiry, which will “investigate whether to define ‘student accommodation’ as its boundaries are currently very blurry in Aotearoa New Zealand”.

It comes after a number of weeks where 1 NEWS has been speaking to students struggling to pay for university accommodation which was empty when they resided elsewhere during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Last week, some Auckland University of Technology students were sent an email threatening to remove their access to student services and graduating if they didn’t pay the debt.

Students in university accommodation are not covered by tenancy law.

“I negotiated broad terms of reference that would allow us to probe areas that we’re only just starting to excavate” such as student accommodation contracts and confidentiality, Ms Swarbrick said.

The investigation would ensure the “mass-scale bullying behaviour” experienced by some students during the lockdown doesn’t happen again, Ms Swarbrick said.

It could also provide solutions for current students, some of who are in debt after having to pay for rooms that sat empty during the lockdown, on top of temporary accommodation in some cases.

The background notes for the inquiry said the sector is being “increasingly exposed as under-regulated and unfit for purpose”.

“Covid-19 hadn’t created these issues, but exposed and exacerbated them, particularly through media reporting and advocacy of students associations, local and central Government politicians,” the notes read.

Ms Swarbrick said it was “a bit gutting” it’s taken a parliamentary inquiry to put “those engaging in bad behaviour on notice”.

“There is a lot that is wrong with the sector that has been exposed and we need to get to the bottom of it.”

She said some emails sent to students during the lockdown from accommodation providers created a power imbalance and “continued to attempt to individualise these students so they don’t recognise their collective power for change“.