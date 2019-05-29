Investigation into Treasury secretary launched by State Services Commission following Budget data breach

An investigation into the Secretary of the Treasury Gabriel Makhlouf has been launched by the State Services Commission after "recent questions" were raised into his actions and statements of Budget 2019 material were released early by the National Party.

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes said the investigation intends to "establish the facts in relation to Mr Makhlouf’s public statements about the causes of the unauthorised access; the advice he provided to his Minister at the time; his basis for making those statements and providing that advice; and the decision to refer the matter to the police".

Deputy State Services Commissioner John Ombler will lead investigation.

"Mr Makhlouf believes that at all times he acted in good faith," Mr Hughes said.

"Nonetheless, he and I agree that it is in everyone’s interests that the facts are established before he leaves his role on June 27 if possible."



It comes after Treasury confirmed last Thursday a feature in its website search tool was exploited by an unknown person or persons, and police concluded this did not break the law.

Last Tuesday, National Party leader Simon Bridges released information to the public which prompted Treasury to release a statement saying it had been "hacked" and that the matter was referred to police.