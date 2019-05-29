TODAY |

Investigation into Treasury secretary launched by State Services Commission following Budget data breach

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

An investigation into the Secretary of the Treasury Gabriel Makhlouf has been launched by the State Services Commission after "recent questions" were raised into his actions and statements of Budget 2019 material were released early by the National Party.

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes said the investigation intends to "establish the facts in relation to Mr Makhlouf’s public statements about the causes of the unauthorised access; the advice he provided to his Minister at the time; his basis for making those statements and providing that advice; and the decision to refer the matter to the police".

Deputy State Services Commissioner John Ombler will lead investigation. 

"Mr Makhlouf believes that at all times he acted in good faith," Mr Hughes said.  

"Nonetheless, he and I agree that it is in everyone’s interests that the facts are established before he leaves his role on June 27 if possible."

It comes after Treasury confirmed last Thursday a feature in its website search tool was exploited by an unknown person or persons, and police concluded this did not break the law.

Last Tuesday, National Party leader Simon Bridges released information to the public which prompted Treasury to release a statement saying it had been "hacked" and that the matter was referred to police.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson then released a statement saying the release of the material was "extremely serious and is now a matter for the police", as well as urging the National Party to not release any more of the information.

Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf told John Campbell about the ‘systematic’ hacking of its systems.
Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Two people were killed in the Canterbury crash.
Two people dead after crash involving car and cattle truck in Canterbury
2
The woman stunned fellow trampers over the long weekend by taking her furry friend for a visit to the popular spot.
Cat in a bag stuns fellow trampers atop Mount Maunganui, becomes internet hit
3
Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
4
Joshua suffered his first loss against Ruiz Jr, losing his WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles in New York.
Eddie Hearn denies rumours Anthony Joshua was 'badly' hurt in sparring before Andy Ruiz Jr fight
5
Parker is the only loss on Ruiz Jr's professional boxing record.
'I don't really care' - Andy Ruiz Jr shuts down talk of rematch with Joseph Parker
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
12:24
Marae’s Hikurangi Jackson followed the Tamaki whānau as they invited the LGBTI community into their church and launched their new political party.

New direction? Hannah Tamaki lets the cameras in as she prepares to run for Parliament
Man playing poker machine

Councils should have more power to regulate pokie machines, gambling addict says

Photos: Skiers, snowboarders take advantage of Mt Ruapehu's first snow of the season
rain weather storm house roof

Rain, winds coming tomorrow after temps plummeted over weekend