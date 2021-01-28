Investigation into possible Covid-19 transmission at Auckland MIQ hotel ramped up

Health authorities are ramping up investigations into whether there was transmission of Covid-19 at an Auckland managed islolation and quarantine hotel after what the Ministry of Health call a "day 12" case was recently recorded at the facility.

Results from genome sequencing show a link between two returnees at the Grand Mercure, with both cases confirmed as having the B.1.1.7, or UK variant of the virus.

“The returnees were staying in separate rooms on different floors. They arrived on separate flights within two days of each other. An investigation into the source of the infection is underway,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.



“At this stage, no other cases within the facility have been found linked to these two cases but investigations continue.”

As a precaution, 250 returnees who left the facility since March 10 are being asked to get tested and remain in isolation until a negative test is returned.

“Other immediate steps taken include additional on-site testing being provided and exit tests put in place for all returnees leaving the facility,” the ministry said.

“Additional surveillance testing of staff at the Grand Mercure facility is being put in place as a further precautionary measure.”



One of the cases is related to two bus journeys from the Grand Mercure to an exercise area, as has previously been reported by the ministry.

“The classification of 14 returnees who were also on the bus as close contacts is based on a public health assessment of the exposure event, in this case the bus.”

There was no evidence of these cases leading to transmission in the community, the ministry said.

The ministry’s efforts to uncover any possible transmission at the Grand Mercure comes as six new cases of Covid-19 were reported in managed isolation today.

Four of the cases tested positive on day 0 testing after arriving from India via the UAE on March 23.

Another case arrived from Denmark via the UAE on March 21 and tested positive in day three testing.