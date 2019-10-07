Investigation into death of student at Dunedin party continues

Police are yet to determine exactly what happened when a 19-year-old student was killed at a Dunedin house party.

Sophia Crestani died at the out of control party at Manor Flat on Dundas Street, attended by hundreds of people.

Yesterday, police called on anyone with information about the timeline of the night to come forward if they hadn't already.

"Police is establishing this timeline to assist the Coroner," Area Prevention Manager inspector Wil Black said.

"Our focus remains on supporting the family and friends of the young woman who died from her injuries."

He also encouraged the student community to seek welfare assistance available to them through the Univeristy of Otago or other organisations.