Investigation continues into suspected human bones found at Mt Eden property

Police say they're still working to verify whether remains found at a property in Auckland's Mt Eden yesterday are human.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A digger uncovered an "object of interest" yesterday while doing work on the property, with police called to the Marlborough St address just after 1pm.

Today a police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS the remains found were bones, with work underway to verify whether or not the bones are human.

"Police are expected to remain at the property over the weekend, and enquiries at the scene may take some time," the spokesperson says.