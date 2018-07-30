 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Investigation continues into Ohakune bus crash which killed young woman, injured several others over weekend

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents

An investigation is continuing following a Ohakune bus crash that killed a young woman and injured several others on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Ohakune Mountain Road around 2.30pm.

The bus has been taken to Whanganui for examinations.

There were 31 passengers on board at the time of the incident.

A young girl died and other passengers were injured in Saturday’s crash. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The man was found in the street and later died in hospital.

Man dies in Greymouth after being found in street with stab wounds
2

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

3

Watch: The emotional moment Lisa wins title of 2018 sole Survivor NZ and $250,000
4

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall reveals she had two miscarriages before giving birth to second daughter
5

Could NZ First work with National in 2020? Winston Peters issues warning to Party president after 'whiskey-swilling' jibe
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

National MP wants gang patches banned in public
01:50
Hector's dolphins frequent the area.

Watch: Concerns restoration work on Lyttleton cruise ship berth could disturb endangered dolphins

Five people hospitalised after two-car crash in Christchurch
01:30
If you think you've got what it takes to strut your stuff at the world's most famous cabaret now's your chance.

Choreographers from the Moulin Rouge holding NZ auditions for the first time - 'It will change their life'

House fire in South Waikato being treated as suspicious

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato

A house fire in the South Waikato town of Tirau last night is being treated as suspicious by fire services.

Firefighters were called to a house ablaze just after 9pm yesterday, at the intersection of State Highway 5 and Webster Rd.

Nine fire appliances attended the scene, a fire and emergency spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

No one was injured in the blaze, however the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Fire generic
File picture. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:12
The “finger reader” turns text into speech in seconds. The latest in Sunday’s Innovate series has to be seen to be believed.

Ring on your finger snaps text and reads it back, offering help for visually impaired

Watch: 'You'd have to ask her' – Simon Bridges coy on whether Jacinda Ardern deliberately overshadowed his National Party conference speech

Watch: Joe Parker unleashes incredible final round onslaught to knock Dillian Whyte to the canvas

Could NZ First work with National in 2020? Winston Peters issues warning to Party president after 'whiskey-swilling' jibe

Winston Peters tells Q+A's Corin Dann Jacinda Ardern likely to take back reins this Thursday

Strong case for Stewart Island dark sky sanctuary

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Environment

The fate of Stewart Island's Dark Sky Sanctuary bid is expected to be revealed before the end of the year.

Supporters remain confident the island will soon have the highest status recognised by the International Dark Sky Association.

The Association defines a Dark Sky Sanctuary as "public or private land that has an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is protected for its scientific, natural, or educational value, its cultural heritage and/or public enjoyment".

A draft application was submitted to the association by Venture Southland earlier this month.

Venture Southland tourism product development coordinator Amie Reid said they were waiting for feedback from the association.

"Every indication we've had so far is that the case for Rakiura is a strong one," Ms Reid said.

The sanctuary would not only profit the island community, it would also help to protect the night sky from light pollution.

"We want to make sure that view they are currently getting will be there for all time to come," Ms Reid said.

The final application is due in September - the decision is expected in December.

If successful, New Zealand will have two of the five Dark Sky Sanctuaries in the world.

Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board chairperson Jon Spraggon said a successful proposal could prove a boon for the community.

If approved, the sanctuary would attract people to the island in the shoulder seasons as there would be more opportunities to view the night's sky, he said.

The sun setting on Stewart Island/Rakiura. Source: RNZ / Maja Burry
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Environment