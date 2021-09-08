TODAY |

Investigation after female Dunedin students attacked

Police are investigating after a group of female students walking along a Dunedin street were attacked by about six "youth offenders".

The late-night July 31 attack on a group of female students on Dunedin's Cumberland St. Source: NZ Police

The incident took place near the intersection of Cumberland and Dundas streets on July 31 about 10.35pm.

Three of the students were hospitalised. One had serious injuries and the other two were left with minor injuries.

Investigators want to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack, as they are aware of a number of people walking and driving past at the time.

Officers are particularly interested in speaking to a group of men who were driving a Black Ford Ranger ute and pulled over to help the victims.

Police believe they have information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 210801/8794.

