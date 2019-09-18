TODAY |

Invercargill's Sir Tim Shadbolt, NZ's longest serving mayor, says decision to run again was no-brainer

John McKenzie
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
John McKenzie
Southland

After 21 years in charge, is Sir Tim Shadbolt's time at the top about to come to an abrupt end?

The Invercargill mayor, New Zealand's longest serving mayor, confirmed the decision to run in this year's local body election at age 72 was a no-brainer.

"I was thinking of retiring at the last elections, but then I heard if you die in office the council have to pay for your funeral," Sir Tim jokes.

Sir Tim has held the job since 1998, winning seven elections in a row. However, this year he faces his sternest challenge.

Running against him is current deputy mayor Rebecca Amundsen and former deputy mayor Darren Ludlow.

"Certainly, the feedback I'm getting from talking to people around the city is that people realise it's time for a change and that they really do want change now," says Ms Amundsen.

"Well, they would say that, wouldn't they, because they're challenging me for the mayoralty, the two main leaders," Sir Tim responded.

Sir Tim's recently been criticised in the media by other councillors, with several saying he appears confused and struggles to follow what's happening when chairing city council meetings.

He disputes these claims, though, saying he's as keen as ever to run the southern city.

"There are battles to be fought and when it comes to taking on government, I'm pretty experienced."

Whoever gets the job, they'll certainly have their hands full over the coming years, with several multi-million dollar redevelopments planned for the southern city.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pressure is on for Sir Tim, whose being told by those who want his job he’s no longer up to it. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
John McKenzie
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
Jacinda Ardern's Japan trip off to bumpy start as she names wrong nation
2
Government can afford to be more flexible in its approach to Ihumātao, expert says
3
Shane Jones disappointed 'richest tribe in the country', Tainui, didn't buy Ihumātao land itself
4
'Let's keep this internal' - Labour told sexual assault complainants not to go to police, Paula Bennett claims
5
Exclusive: Corey Webster offered Breakers over $100k of his own money to leave but was rebuffed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
03:49

Kākāpō breeding season celebrated after endangered population sees highest number in 70 years

Police report finding loaded shotgun under Mongrel Mob member's bed where five-year-old was staying

Hello, spring! Beautiful weekend weather ahead for most of the country