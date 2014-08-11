TODAY |

Invercargill woman wins $500k on Lotto bonus ticket

An Invercargill woman stuffed her winning Lotto ticket under her mattress after she realised it held $500,000 in winnings.

Lotto New Zealand says the woman won the prize on a bonus ticket she won from a previous draw, and was a regular Lotto player.

She sat down to watch television last Wednesday evening and realised she hadn't bought a ticket for that night's draw - but soon after remembered she had a bonus ticket.

"I had it in my head that it was Tuesday and I was going to buy my ticket the next day," she said.

"So when I saw the draw come on TV that I night I was kicking myself that I hadn't bought my ticket – but then I had a bonus ticket."

She scribbled down the winning numbers before hunting for the bonus ticket and checking it.

"I looked at the first line of my Bonus Ticket and the numbers matched – it was as clear as day," she said.

"I was absolutely stunned – I just couldn't believe it! I kept checking the numbers over and over again."

She called her daughter to tell her the news, before putting the winning ticket under her mattress.

"I couldn't sleep at all that night – so many things were going through my head.

"I finally got up at 4am to check my ticket again – and it was still a winner."

The woman redeemed her ticket the next morning at Pak'nSave.

"The staff were so lovely and were as thrilled as I was – they were jumping up and down with excitement," she said.

She plans to spend some of the money on fixing up her home, helping her family and doing some travel.

This week's Powerball jackpot is up to $8 million.

One hopeful Lotto customer checks their ticket. Source: 1 NEWS
