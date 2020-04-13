Invercargill woman who helped Boris Johnson during Covid-19 hospital stay always wanted to be a nurse

Invercargill nurse, Jenny McGee, who has been recognised by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for helping care for him through his battle with Covid-19 always wanted to be a nurse, the principal of her former school says.

Verdon College Principal Jarlath Kelly told 1 NEWS, "it says in her leaver's profile that she was always going to be a nurse".

"We're really proud in the community, it's something that's really special. We hope our students go on to great things and being there to care for someone in those circumstances is certainly something that we would consider a great thing so we are really, really proud of Jenny.

Mr Kelly continued: "It's always interesting when you hear your students are connected to matters of world events, isn't it.

"Certainly we do think in Invercargill, in Southland and at Verdon College that our students can go on to do great things and we're really excited that she's been able to assist Boris in time of his need."

The British Prime Minister has just left St Thomas' Hospital in London where he spent time in intensive care after he contracted Covid-19.

In a video this morning, Mr Johnson thanked the doctors and nurses who cared for him, adding "I hope they won’t mind if I mention in particular two nurses who stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way. They are Jenny from New Zealand – Invercargill on the South Island to be exact – and Luis from Portugal – near Porto.

Ms McGee finished at Verdon College in 2002, but prior to that she was involved in the school's choir and was a member of the cultural committee.

"Jenny was a really delightful, really helpful person. She was the sort of person that would go the extra mile for anyone and was just the sort of person that would just get things done," Mr Kelly, who wasn't principal at the time she was there, said after talking to her former teachers.

"She was a really positive, really helpful, really delightful sort of student.

"She was one of those really key people that worked really hard and always did what they were asked."

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt too praised the Southlander for her "absolutely amazing" efforts.

"It's not every day a nurse from Invercargill saves the life of the Prime Minister of Britain.

"What can I say? Here we have a shining example of being on the world stage, showing true professionalism and courage."

Ms McGee's brothers earlier told 1 NEWS she was back at St Thomas’ working the overnight shift, which points to why she is so special.