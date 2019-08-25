TODAY |

Invercargill receives $19.5 million funding boost from Provincial Growth Fund

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Business
Politics

Invercargill has received a $19.5 million Provincial Growth Fund boost as part of a multi-million development scheme for the city. 

It comes as Air New Zealand launches a new direct service between Auckland and the region tonight.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon is on this evening’s flight along with Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt.

“It’s terrific to get our new direct service between Auckland and Invercargill up and running and have some VIPs onboard to mark the occasion with us," said Mr Luxon.

 Meanwhile, Minister for Regional Economic Development, Shane Jones made the funding boost announcement today.

"Our investment, which will be in the form of a loan, is part of a $165 million project to redevelop an entire block in the Invercargill city centre for retail, hospitality, office space and entertainment," he said.

Today’s funding follows an initial investment of $995,000 in December towards a business case, feasibility study, concept designs and procurement strategies.

"The business case shows the project could boost Southland’s real GDP by around $48 million per year while creating more than 500 jobs during the construction phase and a further 300 retail and hospitality jobs once the redevelopment is complete," Mr Jones said.

"These results would be an absolute game-changer for Invercargill and the wider region. With the help of the Provincial Growth Fund, the redevelopment is an opportunity to attract businesses and shoppers back to the central city and put vacant or abandoned buildings back into use.

“The redevelopment has been identified as a key project in the Southland Regional Development Strategy Action Plan, and is being led by key local players including the Invercargill City Council," Mr Jones said. 

, New Zealand. Invercargill is one of the southernmost cities in the world. 54,200 people live here.
People visit downtown Invercargill. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Business
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chris Swallow
Kiwi rider killed at Isle of Man TT motorcycle race
2
The NZ side gave their customary sign of respect to another retiring champion.
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
3
Over 50 people arrested at protest near G-7 summit
4
The OKC big man again proved why he’s so well liked by helping out Ruben at his camp in Whangarei.
Watch: Steven Adams makes the day of young boy with cerebral palsy during Whangārei basketball camp
5
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Elderly man assaulted, car stolen in Hastings

Police investigating following two campervan thefts in Otago
03:32
Ministry of Culture and Heritage is investigating after personal information was targeted.

Major privacy breach hits Ministry for Culture and Heritage
00:25
Two people were injured in the crash this morning.

Two people injured after car goes down bank from South Auckland motorway into backyard