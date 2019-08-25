Invercargill receives $19.5 million funding boost from Provincial Growth Fund

Invercargill has received a $19.5 million Provincial Growth Fund boost as part of a multi-million development scheme for the city.

It comes as Air New Zealand launches a new direct service between Auckland and the region tonight.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon is on this evening’s flight along with Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt.

“It’s terrific to get our new direct service between Auckland and Invercargill up and running and have some VIPs onboard to mark the occasion with us," said Mr Luxon.

Meanwhile, Minister for Regional Economic Development, Shane Jones made the funding boost announcement today.

"Our investment, which will be in the form of a loan, is part of a $165 million project to redevelop an entire block in the Invercargill city centre for retail, hospitality, office space and entertainment," he said.

Today’s funding follows an initial investment of $995,000 in December towards a business case, feasibility study, concept designs and procurement strategies.