Invercargill police officer accused of murdering wife and attempted murder of friend remanded in custody

An Invercargill police officer accused of murdering his wife and the attempted murder of their friend has been remanded in custody after a video link court appearance today.

Ben McLean, 47, is accused of the murder of Verity Ann McLean, 40, and the attempted murder of Garry William Duggan on April 25.

McLean, who appeared via video link, sat silently during proceedings at the Invercargill District Court.

McLean's lawyer, Bill Dawkins, argued it would be premature to enter a plea today considering forensic elements of the police investigation are still ongoing.

Justice Gerald Nation accepted that, but indicated a plea would likely be required at the next appearance.