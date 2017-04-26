 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Invercargill police officer accused of murdering wife and attempted murder of friend remanded in custody

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Invercargill police officer accused of murdering his wife and the attempted murder of their friend has been remanded in custody after a video link court appearance today.

Ben McLean, 47, is accused of the murder of Verity Ann McLean, 40, and the attempted murder of Garry William Duggan on April 25.

McLean, who appeared via video link, sat silently during proceedings at the Invercargill District Court.

Constable Ben McLean has also been charged with attempted murder of a man his wife was believed to be in a relationship with.
Source: 1 NEWS

McLean's lawyer, Bill Dawkins, argued it would be premature to enter a plea today considering forensic elements of the police investigation are still ongoing.

Justice Gerald Nation accepted that, but indicated a plea would likely be required at the next appearance.

The accused has been remanded in custody until he will appear for a Case Review Hearing on July 18.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Hundreds turn out for cancer victim Vicki Letele who fought valiantly for the rights of prisoners to get proper medical treatment.

Watch: Heart-rending karanga rings out as Vicki Letele's coffin is carried into Auckland church

00:20
2
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

00:43
3
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie showing he's not up to it' - former America's Cup skipper blasts Brit over crash with Team NZ

4
Team New Zealand boat damage.

Team New Zealand reveal the damage caused to their boat after collision with British rivals

00:19
5
The 230kg bomb was left undisturbed for decades in Birmingham until it was found this week.

Boom! German bomb from World War Two found on construction site in English city is detonated

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

00:43
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie out there showing he's not up to it' - ex-America's Cup skipper takes a swipe at Brit over Team NZ being crashed into

Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

01:08
Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

'Help, what do I do?' - Ed Sheeran fan pays $2500 for just FIVE standing tickets for NZ tour as scalpers profit big time

Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

01:48
The crown says Marcus Tucker was killed after a case of mistaken identity.

Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

The body of Marcus Tucker was found on Anzac Day last year.


00:33
New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said the November game would have multiple benefits for both teams.

Confirmed! All Blacks to play Japan next year ahead of 2019 World Cup

The November 3 Test will serve as a stepping stone for the All Blacks' Northern tour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ