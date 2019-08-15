TODAY |

Invercargill police will be armed as search for man wanted over theft of police vehicle and Glock pistols continues

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Southland

A man is being sought by a team of 30 police officers after two police cars were rammed, and two police Glock pistols and a police car were stolen after a police pursuit in Southland last night.

The man wanted over the incident has been named by police as Hori Gemmell, 24, who has an existing warrant for his arrest, issued by the Gore District Court last month.

Gemmell was pursued by police after failing to stop over his manner of driving on Crewe Street, Gore, just before midnight, Police district commander for Southland district Superintendent Paul Basham told media today.

Mr Basham says Gemmell rammed the patrol car pursuing him before fleeing on foot. Two officers chased after him, also on foot.

Mr Basham says Gemmell stole the patrol vehicle after circling back around a house to the vehicle. The keys were still in the ignition. Officers attempted to stop Gemmel by smashing a window of the car and attempting to Taser him. The Taser attempt was unsuccessful due to the clothing Mr Gemmell was wearing, Superintendent Basham said.

Mr Basham says Gemmell rammed into another police car while fleeing the scene. The police car was found abandoned a short while later.

Gemmell gained access to the police car after the keys were left in the ignition, Mr Basham said, which is not standard police procedure. The keys were later found in the arms safe, where officers discovered two police-issued Glock pistols missing.

Police then pursued another, non-police vehicle believed to have been driven by Gemmell, for 30 to 40 minutes. The Armed Offenders Squad joined the pursuit during this time.

Police say they are following strong lines of inquiry to locate the man.

Gemmell has a number of gang connections, Superintendent Basham said, and should not be approached.

Police in eastern Southland and Invercargill will be armed while the search continues, Superintendent Basham said.

The incident will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Hori Gemmell. Source: NZ Police
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:22
Scientist Shaun Hendy joined Breakfast to discuss a new study on "false balance" in news stories.
'Climate change contrarians' receive 49 per cent more media coverage than scientists, US study finds
2
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks is dejected after the loss during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Aussie media tear into 'panicked' All Blacks after Steve Hansen drops big guns for Bledisloe decider
3
Beauden Barrett is tackled against the Wallabies.
Last Wallabies captain to win at Eden Park says Aussie selectors should keep winning side for Bledisloe decider
4
Joan Rutherford, 87, has worked for Timmermans jewellers in Auckland since 1969.
Worker gifted diamond ring for 50 years of service at same Auckland store
5
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
Man at large after stealing patrol car, two police Glock pistols in Southland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police open to using facial recognition from Auckland CCTV cameras

Tributes flow for victim of Sydney stabbing rampage - 'A true delight'
05:23
Christopher Luxon talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about his departure from the airline and what’s next.

'Who knows if he will?' Paula Bennett on whether she thinks Christopher Luxon will contest Upper Harbour seat for National

Train generic

All Metlink trains in Wellington supsended due to power outage