Invercargill man assaulted walking to work

A man is in hospital after what Invercargill police say was a serious and unprovoked assault.

The victim was walking to work around 3.20am today in the area of Nith Street and Eye Street when he was attacked from behind.

Police say they want to hear from two people who were in the area at the time of the incident.

One is described as a Maori or Polynesian man in his early 20s, of stocky build and with dark shaved hair.

The others is a female aged 18 to 22 and wearing grey clothing.

The pair are believed to have come from the corner of Tweed Street and Nith Street.

