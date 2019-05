A man has been taken into custody after a family harm incident in Invercargill last night.

Officers were called to a property on Dee Street at around 7.15pm, Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey said.

The incident involved a man and a woman.

The woman involved walked out of the property safe and uninjured at around 9.30pm following the incident, Mr Harvey said.

Cordons that were in place have now been lifted.

No shots were fired at any time.