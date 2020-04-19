Invercargill death linked to Covid-19 as latest coronavirus cases in NZ confirmed

New Zealand now has 1431 confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as another nine coronavirus cases have been announced today, with four confirmed and five probable. They are all linked to confirmed cases.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield provided today's update, ahead of the Government’s announcement on whether the country will be leaving Level 4 lockdown soon.

The person that died in Invercargill in the community on Tuesday has been confirmed as a Covid-19 death, Dr Bloomfield announced.

This takes New Zealand's death toll to 12, however there are no new deaths reported today or yesterday.

Nine hundred and twelve people have now recovered from the virus in New Zealand.

There are now 18 in hospitals around the country being treated for the virus, including three in intensive care in Auckland's Middlemore and North Shore hospitals and Dunedin hospital. Two are in a critical condition.