Invercargill constable praised after donating TVs, teddy bears to families going without

An Invercargill community constable and his colleagues have been praised after donating TVs and teddy bears to local families going without amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
"A massive shout-out to Invercargill Community Constable Reuben Boniface and his colleagues, who are working hard to make sure that all members of our community are keeping well during Alert Level 4 restrictions," New Zealand Police posted on Facebook this afternoon.
After learning several local families didn't own a TV, Mr Boniface asked among his colleagues if they had any to spare.
One family benefiting from the good deed is Alisson Sinisterra-Valencia, her brother John Rosso-Valencia and their mother, who received their donated TV, and teddy bears, from Mr Boniface this week, police said.
"Remember – if you are struggling at the moment, please reach out. Whether it’s to your neighbour, or to a community organisation, there is always someone willing to help," police said.
"Remember to check on those around you. An offer of kindness might be just what someone needs.
"Stay home, save lives, and be kind."