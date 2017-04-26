Invercargill community 'devastated and shattered' after Anzac Day shooting leaves mum of three dead

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt has expressed his shock over the death of a local woman, allegedly shot by her off-duty police officer husband.

Police were called to an address on Otepuni Road in Newfield, Invercargill about 8pm on Tuesday and discovered a woman dead at the scene and a man injured.

Constable Ben McLean, of Invercargill, handed himself in to the Southland Police Station about 40 minutes after the incident.

McLean has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The woman was shot with what police say was not a standard-issue police weapon, and the firearm was found at the scene.

Tim Shadbolt said "people are just quite shattered and devastated by what's happened".

"Of course being a relatively small and tight-knit community, a lot of people know several of the people involved and I think that makes it a lot harder for everyone," he told The Southland Times.

Formal identification and naming of the deceased woman, who had three children with the accused, is likely to take place today.