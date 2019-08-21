Invercargill BP target of two aggravated robberies in one week

An Invercargill BP has been the target of two aggravated robberies in one week according to police.

Police say the most recent incident at BP Elles Road service station took place around 9pm last night when a man threatened the attendant with a knife before stealing a quantity of cash.

He is described by police as possibly Māori with dark hair, and small patches of facial hair on the tip of his chin and his jaw.

The alleged offender was last seen walking from the station and turning left onto Dalrymple Street, heading towards Princes Street.

Police are also investigating another incident which occurred at the same service station at 10pm last Friday, August 16.

On this occasion police say a man entered the store and demanded cigarettes before removing a quantity of various brands of cigarettes from the rack and then running away from the scene, heading north on Elles Road.

The offender was a wearing camoflage patterned face mask and a plain grey cap. He was described as having dark skin and was around 175cm to 185cm tall.

Police believe the two incidents might be related.

Police would like to speak to anybody that may have information on these crimes or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the area, including Dalrymple and Princes Street, before or after either incident.