Invasive testing on quake-affected Wellington buildings prompts urgent recommendations

The results of intrusive engineering assessments of 64 Wellington buildings identified as having been most affected by the Kaikoura earthquake has dished up nine recommendations for local authorities to consider, some of them urgent.

Following the November quake, the Wellington City Council ordered the detailed evaluations of in the first instance, 80 buildings which had similar characteristics as Statistics House, seriously damaged in the shake.

The number was reduced to 64 buildings. A Kestrel Group technical report produced for Wellington City Council released today, reveals nine or 13 per cent of the buildings assessed had distributed damaged in frames or floors, or both. Forty three per cent suffered no damage.

The report's made nine recommendations, including a suggestion the council get a better understanding of ground conditions across the city and the region, to better estimate seismic demands on buildings after an earthquake.

It's also suggested the experimental testing of precast concrete components is needed urgently after the Kaikoura, Canterbury and Cook Strait earthquakes showed how vulnerable they can be when deformed during strong ground shaking.