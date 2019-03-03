TODAY |

Intrepid Tauranga teen gets time off PE to wage war on rodents

1 NEWS
15-year-old Jack Miller from Tauranga has been praised by environmental groups for waging war against rodents.

The determined pest-fighter has trapped rats, mice, a stoat and several other pests.

He's also invented a unique way to haul them in and it’s called the quad-chilla, a motorised chilly bin.

His battle against pests was sparked by a Facebook post by Predator Free New Zealand.

The backyard enthusiast even convinced his school principal to release him from class early, he's says Jack's been doing a "wonderful community service."

Predator Free Bay of Plenty says it’s people like Jack who will keep the country on track to be predator free by 2050.

The traps are generally made by volunteers and are handed out for free, as long as the traps are checked frequently, and you’ve logged the amount of kills at predatorfreebop.nz

Over a thousand devicecs have been registered in Tauranga, catching nearly 800 pests.

Emma Woods from Predator Free BOP says, "Our aim is to get one rat trap in every fifth backyard."

15-year-old Jack Miller's motorised his chilly bin to get around his hunting ground. Source: 1 NEWS
