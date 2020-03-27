TODAY |

Internet usage surged 34 per cent during second day of nationwide lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Internet usage surged 34 per cent during the second day of the nationwide lockdown.

A woman using a smartphone while drinking coffee (file). Source: istock.com
read more
New Zealand's coronavirus total rises to 451, two people in intensive care

Peak internet traffic on the Chorus network last night reached 3.03 terrabytes per second, according to Chorus, surpassing the previous peak of 2.84 terrabytes per second on Thursday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chorus told 1 NEWS usage peaked last night at 2.84 terrabytes per second. Source: 1 NEWS

Internet usage throughout the country has increased as people rely on the internet to work from home and school, and to catch up and stay entertained during the lockdown.

The increase in peak traffic has also been attributed to an upgrade released for video game Call of Duty at around 7pm last night, Chorus said on their website.

Despite the increase in demand, the Chorus network said it continues to perform well with internet traffic expected to stabilise as people establish new routines during the lockdown.


New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:20
New Zealand's coronavirus total rises to 451, two people in intensive care
2
John Armstrong: Businesses trying to stay open during coronavirus lockdown are disgraceful
3
Eight Air New Zealand staff test positive for coronavirus
4
'Don't be stupid' – senior official's stern message for people playing touch rugby or frisbee during lockdown
5
TVNZ partners with Les Mills to broadcast daily workout classes during coronavirus lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:11

Boris Johnson accused of keeping coronavirus symptoms secret

Sonny Bill Williams 'a hundred per cent' willing to take a pay cut to keep league afloat

'Don't be stupid' – senior official's stern message for people playing touch rugby or frisbee during lockdown
01:20

New Zealand's coronavirus total rises to 451, two people in intensive care