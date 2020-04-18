TODAY |

Internet porn traffic increases during NZ's Covid-19 lockdown

New Government data shows the largest online pornography site, Pornhub, measured an increase in traffic when the country moved into Alert Level 4.

The website recorded an increase in usage in New Zealand and overseas in lockdown, compared to an average day, Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin said in the report.

Children spending an increased amount of time in isolation were more likely to view inappropriate content such as online pornography, she said.

The amount of traffic on internet safety websites such as Netsafe had also increased, by up to 70 per cent, compared to the same period last year.

The paper said agencies working on online safety had also seen an increase in harmful online scams and misinformation.

