Internet Party to make a comeback? Dotcom hints again at election return

Speculation is growing that internet mogul Kim Dotcom's Internet Party will make a return at next year's general election.

In a Twitter poll this week he asked followers whether the party should contest the vote next year.

More than two thirds of the 3500 respondents voted yes, prompting a further tweet from Mr Dotcom, who is currently fighting extradition to the United States on copyright charges.

"Internet Party could return in 2017. Independent and with bright young minds who can create a prosperous digital economy for NZ," he said.

Prime Minister Bill English has not yet revealed a date for the election but has indicated it will take place in the second half of 2017.

German-born entrepreneur Mr Dotcom tweeted earlier this year that he was getting ready for another foray into the political arena, despite a less than successful first attempt.

His Internet Party ran a joint campaign with the MANA Party in 2014, receiving more than 34,000 votes.

While at 1.42 per cent it was more than the Maori Party, United Future and ACT they did not win a seat in Parliament.

Mr Dotcom bankrolled the $3.5 million campaign himself.

"This time I'll spend far less, corrupt media won't stop me, will change [government] with a brilliant plan!," he tweeted in October.

The 42-year-old later elaborated saying his strategy would be to encourage the youth vote.

"I'm extremely competitive. I hate losing. When I lose I don't stop learning until I can win. I may lose a few times but in the end I'll win," he said.

Earlier this year Mr Dotcom made history when his appeal against extradition to the US became the first New Zealand court case to be broadcast live on the internet.