TODAY |

Internet and phone lines down in Hawke's Bay, hundreds of homes affected

Sean Hogan
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Sean Hogan

About 800 customers in the small Central Hawke’s Bay town of Waipawa are without internet and phone lines after road workers damaged the Chorus network.

Chorus spokesperson Nathan Beumount told 1 NEWS the network damage occurred about a kilometre from Waipukarau and is "very frustrating".

"This has happened through no fault of our own and I apologise to anyone impacted by this issue."

Work is being done to repair it but it’s unclear when it will be fully restored.

"There are technicians onsite at the moment working to repair the damage but at this stage I don’t have an estimated time when the work will be done," he said.

Chorus’ website says the outage has affected "up to 849" customers and the first issues were reported yesterday afternoon.

Woman on cellphone. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Sean Hogan
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A Christopher Luxon National Party election ad which appear in the New Zealand Herald.
Electoral Commission confirms that Luxon National Party leadership ad broke the rules
2
Traffic backed up for kilometres as BP gave out free fuel for an hour.
Free petrol promotion causes frenzy, and congestion, in Auckland and Christchurch
3
Tuariki John Delamere talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the rights and wrongs of Australia’s incoming visa requirements.
PM's upset over Australia's deportation of Kiwis is 'hypocrisy', ex-immigration minister says
4
It’s the first major snowfall of the season.
Severe gales, rain and snow forecast for central and southern parts of the country
5
Sonny Bill Williams hits out at those saying he's under pressure to retain All Blacks spot
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

One person killed, another critically injured, in Bay of Plenty two-vehicle crash
02:10
Schools and health officials are on high alert as children go back to class on Monday with data showing infection is spreading much faster than the last big outbreak.

Number of Auckland measles cases reaches new milestone
01:47
The teenage suspect reportedly posted a manifesto online about being inspired by the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Christchurch terrorist attack inspired fatal California synagogue shooting days later, authorities allege
01:55
The Southern Institute of Technology says it’s a success story and wants to be able to do its own thing.

Government reveals final plan for dramatic revamp of vocational training sector