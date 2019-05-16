TODAY |

International students reveal pressure to succeed, after some admit paying for essays

Paul Hobbs
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Paul Hobbs
Education

International students have revealed the pressure they are under to succeed after a 1 NEWS investigation found some are employing ghostwriters to write their essays.

One student claimed as many as half of the international students at Auckland University do it.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins called them very serious allegations and says the credibility of our universities rests on them having the highest possible standards.

The Tertiary Education Union blames the commercialisation of education for the problem and is calling for a nationally coordinated response.

"When you commercialise education, you treat the student as a customer and it creates a culture I think which students feel they almost have a right to purchase essays to gain the qualification they've paid for," TEU National President Michael Gilchrist says.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Students say that as many as half of the international students at Auckland University buy their essays from ghost writers. Source: 1 NEWS

    International students pay up to six times more than Kiwis do to study here.

    Students who have spoken to 1 NEWS say there is a lot of pressure to succeed and go home with a qualification.

    Some struggle with language barriers and say that although language help is available, developing language skills can take time making it harder to finish their assignments by their due dates.

    International students are required to demonstrate proficiency in the English language before they can study at universities in New Zealand, but one student says they'd like to see more writing tutorials or workshops that teach students to write appropriate essays.

    New Zealand universities have programmes for students stressing the importance of academic integrity but are working hard to create greater pastoral care for international students.

    "I think it’s meaningless to get the degree if you pass the paper by buying essays, because you have learned nothing," one student said.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      A number of Chinese students have admitted buying essays from ghostwriters. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      New Zealand
      Paul Hobbs
      Education
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
      Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
      2
      Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
      'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
      3
      Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
      'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
      4
      Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
      5
      Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
      IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE
      More than 80 officers were involved in the search of seven properties across the city.

      Rwandan killers allegedly re-settled in Australia a 'bitter disappointment' to NZ victims' families
      Benjamin Christopher Missi Swann at the High Court in Auckland

      Trial of man accused of indecently touching boys ends in hung jury
      16:58
      Whitebait are being wiped out and it's the fault of people like me, or is it? Sunday's Matt Chisholm finds out.

      DOC survey: NZ public wants change to ensure sustainability of whitebait fishing
      Cheque

      Kiwibank to ditch cheque use from 2020