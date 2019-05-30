TODAY |

International Five Eyes partners made information requests after Budget hack claim

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Politics

By Jo Moir of rnz.co.nz

The country's spy agency, the GCSB, says three requests for information and offers of assistance were made by Five Eyes countries in the wake of the so-called hack of Treasury.

The first contact was made just hours after Treasury put out a statement saying there had been a deliberate and systematic hack.

New Zealand's Five Eyes intelligence alliance partners are Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) head Andrew Hampton said routine operational requests for information were made - but they weren't at a level that would require ministers to be briefed.

"The GCSB has a long-standing practice of not commenting on its engagement with its intelligence partners for reasons of national security. However, due to the need for clarify regarding the Treasury incident I can confirm that Five Eyes partners have not raised concerns with me directly or with my agency,'' Mr Hampton said in a statement.

"GCSB did receive three routine information requests and/or offers for assistance from Five Eyes partners in response to media coverage of the Treasury incident. The first of these was received late on the night of Tuesday 28 May.

"Engagement of this nature is operational and would not require ministers to be briefed,'' he said.

The so-called hack turned out to be the National Party searching the Treasury website for Budget sensitive information.

The Treasury initially referred the matter to the police but nothing came of the investigation.

The State Services Commission is investigating Treasury and its Secretary Gabriel Mahklouf's handling of the unauthorised access.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Gabriel Makhlouf is under fire after complaining to police over a claimed hack of information from its website, something that has a much simpler explanation. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Politics
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:17
    The former Wallaby couldn’t resist a sly jab as it was announced Tonga will play Fiji at Eden Park in August.
    ‘Half their team are islanders’ - Tonga coach takes cheeky swipe at NZ Rugby over Pacific players in All Blacks
    2
    Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
    3
    Pets to be allowed on commuter trains in Auckland from Sunday
    4
    Hong Kong delays extradition bill debate as protest crowds amass at government HQ
    5
    Whangārei police appeal for witnesses to crash in which boy fatally hit by truck
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    00:22

    Government eyes build-to-rent scheme - 'A lot of us are going to be renters for a long time'

    Kiwi police instrumental in 'covert online' operation that led to conviction of Florida man for child pornography
    Benjamin Christopher Missi Swann at the High Court in Auckland

    Crown decides to re-try Auckland teacher accused of indecency against seven boys
    View from Mount Victoria into the bay of Wellington (capital city of New Zealand)

    Suspected sewage leak in Wellington Harbour leads to warning