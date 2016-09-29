International fashion giant H&M announce Wellington store

Source:
Good news for shopaholics in Wellington - global fashion retailer H&M has confirmed they are opening a store in Queensgate Shopping Centre this year.
New Zealand's first H&M store opened last year in Sylvia Park Shopping Centre, Auckland.
A spokesperson for the fashion giant said the store is set to open late 2017.
There is also speculation the company could be opening a store in Christchurch's central city shopping mall which is set to open later this year.
