International experts set to give evidence as trial of National Party over alleged Eminem copyright breach continues

The court case between rapper Eminem's company Eight Mile Style and the National Party continues today, with international experts set to give evidence on the value of the song Lose Yourself.

Eight Mile Style has taken the New Zealand National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign they claim breaches the copyright of the chart topping hit Lose Yourself.

The track was played at the 2014 National Party conference, in a 15 minute opening broadcast on TV, and in a number of television ads.

It showed a rowing team, with a voice over detailing National's achievements in government and a song backing it up.

The emails reveal some within National became concerned in early 2014 about how similar the song was to Lose Yourself and about whether the party wanted to be associated with controversial rapper Eminem. They asked their advertising company, called Stan Three, for some other options.

But in the end, they decided to go with the Eminem-Esque option. Campaign managers, including Steven Joyce and Jo de Joux, asked for assurances they weren't breaching copyright law.

They were told by a production company any liability would lay with the company they purchased "Eminem-esque" from.

Eight Mile Style lawyer Garry Williams said in court yesterday of National: "They absolutely knew there were going to be copyright issues".

National reject the claims.