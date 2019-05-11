TODAY |

International and domestic flights affected by fog at Auckland Airport

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News

Fog has halted flights in Auckland, with 50 domestic regional flights cancelled and 36 domestic regional flights delayed at Auckland Airport.

The number of affected flights has been climbing since early this morning.

One domestic flight to Christchurch was delayed. Other domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog.

International flights KE130, QF154, NZ783, NZ284, NZ296 and NZ937 had a delayed departure due to the fog.

In a statement, Auckland Airport asked passengers to stay up to date via its website or app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

Fog on Victoria Street West. Source: 1 NEWS / Grace Stanton

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    A number of domestic regional flights have been cancelled and delayed at Auckland Airport. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Weather News
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Matt Hall-Smith looks at Scott Robertson's squad as they bid for a third straight crown.
    Super Rugby: Crusaders show class against the Bulls
    2
    Norwegian woman dies after contracting rabies from stray puppy in Philippines
    3
    A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.
    Two people killed in Hawke's Bay crash
    4
    Anna Sorokin, sentenced to four to 12 years prison for swindling $275,000 via fake identity as socialite
    Sentenced for scams, fake socialite not sorry 'for anything'
    5
    Britain TV host Piers Morgan slams royal couple over baby name Archie Harrison
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE

    Waikato University Vice-Chancellor Neil Quigley reappointed for another five years

    Dame Susan Devoy to run for Tauranga mayoralty
    view from rear

    Rest homes say immigration decision will recruit vital overseas nurses
    Ashkan Farsani, Auckland man allegedly killed in Fiji

    Auckland man's body found outside Fiji hospital, two arrested over death