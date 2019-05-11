International and domestic flights affected by fog at Auckland Airport

Fog has halted flights in Auckland, with 50 domestic regional flights cancelled and 36 domestic regional flights delayed at Auckland Airport.

The number of affected flights has been climbing since early this morning.

One domestic flight to Christchurch was delayed. Other domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog.

International flights KE130, QF154, NZ783, NZ284, NZ296 and NZ937 had a delayed departure due to the fog.

In a statement, Auckland Airport asked passengers to stay up to date via its website or app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.