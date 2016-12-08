Internal Affairs Minister 'surprised' by pokies spend rise despite fall in machine numbers

The Internal Affairs Minister is demanding answers as to why people are spending more on gaming – while the number of pokie machines is decreasing.

Spending on gaming machines in the last quarter of 2016 were $223.6 million – up 4.3 per cent in the same period last year, Department of Internal Affairs figures show.

The total spending for the year was $8585.2 million, a rise of 3.6 percent on 2015.

But the number of licence holders, gambling venues and gaming machines were down – 245 fewer than 12 months earlier.

There were 16,148 gaming machines in operation.

Minister Peter Dunne told 1 News he is "surprised" by the figures and is interested to find out more about why spending has increased.

He has asked his officials to go away and find out more details as to why it is happening.



2016 POKIE NUMBERS (v 2015)

Fourth quarter proceeds: $223.6m ($214.3m) up 4.3 per cent

Calendar year proceeds: $858.2m ($828.1m) up 3.6 per cent